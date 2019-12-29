Hearings Scheduled for Local Residents Facing Assault Charges Following Domestic Altercations

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings are set for two local residents accused of assault and related charges regarding two domestic incidents at a residence in St. Petersburg.

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Kenneth Scott McNaughton, of St. Petersburg, and 24-year-old Anissa Renee Botts, of Knox, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants are currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail each.

The charges stem from physical altercations that occurred at a residence in St. Petersburg Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:05 p.m. on November 14, Trooper Gray, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on Emlenton Road, in St. Petersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, Anissa Renee Botts reported that she and Kenneth Scott McNaughton had engaged in two separate verbal arguments that both turned into physical altercations at the residence.

The complaint states that McNaughton allegedly struck Botts on both arms and legs, causing injuries, and Botts allegedly struck McNaughton on both arms, legs, and torso, and also scratched McNaughton on the right side of the torso and neck, causing injuries.

McNaughton and Botts were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 4:45 p.m. on November 14.

