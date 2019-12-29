 

James H. “Jim” Hughes

Sunday, December 29, 2019 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

James HughesJames H. “Jim” Hughes, 45, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born on November 12, 1974 in New Castle; son of the late Leonard E. and Catherine R. Klinesmith Hughes.

Jim graduated from Keystone High School in 1993.

He worked at numerous places; including the Clarion County Jail, where he was well known.

Jim last worked at the Clarion River Brewing Company.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved fishing and bowling.

Jim took pride in his faith and had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his son; Cooper, who meant the world to him; his girlfriend and mother of his son: Amy Reddinger of Shippenville; his sister: Carie Jo Hughes of Sligo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


