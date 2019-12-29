Kristina N. Nelson, age 58 of Reynoldsville, PA died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

Born on April 29, 1961, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold M. and Sally P. (Hubbs) Nelson.

She was engaged to be married to Jeffrey W. Hetrick. He survives.

Kris worked at Riverside / Bi-Lo for 23 years. She had also worked at Kmart in DuBois until its closing.

She loved to crochet, loved to watch Hallmark movies and most of all, she loved her family.

Kris is survived by her daughter Betsy C. Clouser and her husband Adam of Reynoldsville, PA, one brother David H. Nelson and his wife Karen of DuBois, PA, two grandchildren Barak & Logan Clouser, and three nephews, Seth & wife Justina, Ethan & wife Alli and Matthew Nelson.

Friends will be received Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 AM – 11 AM at Gateway Church of Christ in DuBois. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor John Kerr and Pastor Jim Lantz co-officiating.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Although flowers are appreciated, memorial donations may be made to Gateway Church of Christ, 1214 South Brady Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

