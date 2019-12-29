Logue Steps Up to Help Union Overcome Determined C-L in Union Christmas Tournament Girls’ Title Game

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – When Union found itself in an unexpected dog fight with Clarion-Limestone late in the first half of the championship game of the Union Christmas Tournament Saturday, the Golden Damsels turned to their superstar, sophomore Dominika Logue.

And Logue delivered scoring 13 of Union’s 21 points during a game-changing 21-4 run that helped the Golden Damsels to a 57-33 win and the tournament title.

“That was exactly what we needed,” Union head coach Ally Kepple said. “She really settled us down when we needed it. She did a great job of doing that.”

After jumping out to an early 13-2 lead, Union, which won at C-L, 66-35, Dec. 18, found itself up by just a point, 18-17, following a 15-5 C-L run.

To make matters worse, the Golden Damsels were cold from the field having gone nearly eight minutes without a field goal.

But Logue ended that drought when she scored at the 2:18 mark to make it 20-17, and then she hit a 3-pointer 1:02 later to give Union a 23-17 halftime lead.

“Having the lead at halftime was huge for us,” Kepple said. “Going into the locker room, we didn’t have a lot of positives from that second quarter. Being able to say hey we are still up, we still have the lead in our house, that was huge for us.”

Union made sure it kept that lead in the second half scoring the first nine points of the half with Logue capping the 9-0 run with a 3-pointer off a feed from Hailey Kriebel at the 5:08 mark pushing the Golden Damsels lead to 32-17.

That was part of a big third quarter for Union, which outscored C-L 18-7 in the frame.

Logue credited Kepple for settling the Golden Damsels down at halftime.

“She told us that we needed to slow it down and be a little more patient,” Logue said. “We looked a little rushed and kind of helter-skelter (in the second quarter). After she said that, I think it really helped us.”

Logue did a lot of the heavy lifting in the third quarter hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the quarter. She finished the game with 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

“We just gave Dominika too much space in the second half,” C-L head coach Gus Simpson said. “That is something we talked about at halftime. You can’t give a girl like that room. You can’t let a pure shooter like her get her feet set. If you do, you’re going to pay.”

Logue, though, wasn’t the only Union player having a strong game.

Maggie Minick had a double-double of her own with 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Hailey Kriebel added nine points and 13 boards.

Having other players step up is something Kepple has been preaching to her squad.

“We have talked about that all year,” Kepple said. “Dominika has had a lot of our points. We have seen some box and 1 against us. I said to the other girls, what does that say about you? We need those other girls to step up, and Dominika needs help around her.”

For Simpson, while his team ended up losing he saw a lot of positives from the game, especially in the first half after the Lady Lions fell down early.

“We got back to just playing hard,” Simpson said. “We don’t care what the score is. That is something we did earlier in the year.”

Considering how the Dec. 18 game against Union went, the Lady Lions could have caved after falling behind 13-2 five minutes into the game.

But instead of caving, C-L rallied with Anna Kennemuth hitting a 3-pointer that started a 9-2 run that got the Lady Lions right back in the game.

C-L then scored the first six points of the second quarter to get within the point with 2:39 left in the quarter when Frances Milliron took a feed from Janelle Pezzuti, who had grabbed an offensive rebound, and scored to make it 18-17.

“The last time we played them, they beat us pretty handily and it wasn’t even close from the beginning,” Simpson said. “Today, our girls came out and they hung around. They did the little things.”

Simpson thought his team boxed out well in the first half Saturday while also getting themselves in the passing lanes helping to force nine first-half turnovers.

“We were frustrating them the best we could,” Simpson said.

Simpson said he hoped the thing his team took out of the game was that they can play with the better teams in the league.

“They know they can play with anybody,” Simpson said. “Even if its for two quarters. Even if its for three quarters, these kids have shown they can do it.”

While C-L, who fell to 3-6 on the year, is hoping to take the good from the first half and use it as the season progresses, Union is hoping that a 6-2 start this season has a better ending than last year’s 6-2 start that turned into an 8-14 final record.

“We learned that we have to keep pushing hard, keep going,” Logue said. “We kind of fell apart towards the end (of last season). We are a lot stronger this year, and our relationships with each other are a lot better also.”

Watch all of Logue’s postgame interview.

UNION 57, CLARION-LIMESTONE 33

Score by Quarters

C-L 11 6 7 9 – 33

Union 18 5 18 16 – 57

CLARION-LIMESTONE – 33

Anna Kennemuth 2 0-0 5, Abby Simpson 0 0-0 0, Frances Milliron 6 0-0 12, Brenna Hannold 0 0-0 0, Sidney Simpson 1 0-0 3, Sarah Acree 1 0-0 2, Janelle Pezzuti 2 0-0 4, Kendall Dunn 2 0-1 4, Maddy Wenner 1 0-2 3. Totals 15 0-3 33.

UNION – 57

Maggie Minick 5 4-5 14, Kennedy Vogle 4 0-0 8, Keira Croyle 1 0-0 2, Hailey Kriebel 4 0-2 9, Dominika Logue 9 2-2 24, Kiera Zitzman 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-9 57.

Three-pointers: C-L 3 (Kennemuth, Sidney Simpson, Wenner). Union 5 (Logue 4, Kriebel).

