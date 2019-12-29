Melissa M. Morris, 55, of Beaver Falls, PA, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her son’s home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1964 in Akron, OH to Ira “Junior” and Yvonne K. (Bobbert) Morris.

Melissa worked as a manager for the Citgo in Sligo. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Darrell L. Shay and companion Lindsay of Harrisville, Pa., Michael T. Wolfe and companion, Crystal, and Byson G. Wolfe, all of Beaver Falls, Pa.; daughters, Christa M. Angelo of New Castle, Jessica L. Shay and husband, Junior Clinger of New Bethlehem and Melodie M. Wolfe and companion, Jason Clinger of Strattanville, Pa.; 12 grandchildren and a sister, Bonnie L. Morris and companion, Tim Best of Kissinger Mills, Pa.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rick Morris and Eugene “Geno” Morris and a sister, Vicki K. Morris.

Family will receive friends from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg. A family gathering will immediately follow at the Baker Street Church of God in the Fellowship Hall, 160 Veteran St., Rimersburg.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Melissa’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

