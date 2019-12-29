 

Registration Still Open for ‘2020 Get*Fit Challenge’ at No Excuses Gym

Sunday, December 29, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

c4d85a_126dec3aa3c7461abfff9a3f6771b5afCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is still open for No Excuses “2020 Get*Fit Challenge.”

The registration date has been extended until Sunday, January 5, 2020.

This challenge is a nine-week weight loss program built to encourage teamwork and motivational growth.

Teams must include a minimum of four individuals and a maximum of eight.

There will be weekly weigh in’s, updates, and winners.

No Excuses is located at 103 N. 1st Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.

The registration form is available HERE.

To view weigh in information and rules, visit No Excuses Facebook page here.

For more information, email noexcusesstartingnow@gmail.com or text Kristy Droske, owner of No Excuses gym, at 814-541-0129.

