Registration Still Open for ‘2020 Get*Fit Challenge’ at No Excuses Gym

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is still open for No Excuses “2020 Get*Fit Challenge.”

The registration date has been extended until Sunday, January 5, 2020.

This challenge is a nine-week weight loss program built to encourage teamwork and motivational growth.

Teams must include a minimum of four individuals and a maximum of eight.

There will be weekly weigh in’s, updates, and winners.

No Excuses is located at 103 N. 1st Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.

The registration form is available HERE.

To view weigh in information and rules, visit No Excuses Facebook page here.

For more information, email noexcusesstartingnow@gmail.com or text Kristy Droske, owner of No Excuses gym, at 814-541-0129.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.