Ray Karl, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Shippenville, PA, died 12/24/2019 in Tucson, AZ.

Born on January 30, 1933, in Shippenville, Elk Twp, he was the son of John E. Karl and Wilda M. Whitmer Karl.

Ray married Toni Bollinger Karl in June of 1972 and she survives. Also surviving are five children, Brenda Loomis and friend Bob, David Karl and wife Kathy of Oil City, Jeff Stephens and wife Vicki of Tucson, AZ, Todd Stephens and wife Laurie of Tucson, AZ and Roxanne Studebaker and her husband Matt of Grove City, PA. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Ray served in the US Army during Korean Conflict.

He owned Karl’s Emprises, Karl’s Drilling and Karl’s Building.

Three siblings survive, a sister Lois Budzinski of Meadville, PA. twin brother Roy Karl of Brazoria, TX and a sister Dorothy Hoover of Cranberry, PA. along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Gerald M. Karl.

A celebration of life will be held this June in PA.

