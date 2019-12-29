 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Redbank Valley’s Hinderliter Scores 1,000th Career Point while Netting Career-Best 38 Points in Win

Sunday, December 29, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Tara Hinderliter 1000 pointsRURAL VALLEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Needing 30 points to score 1,000 in her career, Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter exploded for a career-high 38 points to lead Redbank Valley to a 67-26 win over Ligonier Valley in the consolation game of the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament.

(Photo: Tara Hinderliter (center with basketball) is surrounded by her teammates after scoring her 1,000th career point Saturday while also scoring a career-high 38 points in a win over Ligonier Valley. Submitted photo)

Hinderliter had 21 points by halftime and then scored nine more in the third quarter to reach the milestone before finishing off the game with eight more in the fourth quarter to give her 1,008 in her career moving her past Jen Duhnke into seventh-place in school history in scoring.

Alivia Huffman chipped in eight points in the win for the Lady Bulldogs.

Haley Boyd paced Ligonier Valley with six points.

Hinderliter joins her sister, Brooke, in the 1,000-point club at Redbank Valley. Brooke Hinderliter is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,997 career points.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.