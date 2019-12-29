Redbank Valley’s Hinderliter Scores 1,000th Career Point while Netting Career-Best 38 Points in Win

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Needing 30 points to score 1,000 in her career, Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter exploded for a career-high 38 points to lead Redbank Valley to a 67-26 win over Ligonier Valley in the consolation game of the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament.

(Photo: Tara Hinderliter (center with basketball) is surrounded by her teammates after scoring her 1,000th career point Saturday while also scoring a career-high 38 points in a win over Ligonier Valley. Submitted photo)

Hinderliter had 21 points by halftime and then scored nine more in the third quarter to reach the milestone before finishing off the game with eight more in the fourth quarter to give her 1,008 in her career moving her past Jen Duhnke into seventh-place in school history in scoring.

Alivia Huffman chipped in eight points in the win for the Lady Bulldogs.

Haley Boyd paced Ligonier Valley with six points.

Hinderliter joins her sister, Brooke, in the 1,000-point club at Redbank Valley. Brooke Hinderliter is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,997 career points.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.