Rimersburg Man Accused of Passing Counterfeit $20 Bill at McDonald’s Faces Hearing Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next week for a Rimersburg man accused of passing a fake $20 bill at McDonald’s in Clarion.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Isaac Lucas Conner is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Conner faces the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Misdemeanor 1

– Possession Instrument Of Crime W/Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 3

Conner is currently released on his own recognizance (ROR).

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 19 at McDonald’s located on Perkins Road in Clarion.

Details of the case:

Around 5:41 a.m. on June 19, Isaac Conner purchased food at Clarion McDonald’s with a counterfeit U.S. $20 bill, according to a criminal complaint filed on September 18 by Trooper Kochara, of Clarion-based State Police.

Conner paid for the food with the fake bill, received valid U.S. currency in change, then received the food that he ordered and fled the scene, the complaint states.

It was learned that Conner was the manager at a known convenience store, and he was interviewed at the store later that day.

According to the complaint, Conner claimed that he did not know the money was counterfeit.

When Trooper Kochara requested to search Conner’s wallet for additional counterfeit money, Conner consented. He had five more counterfeit $20 bills on his person, the complaint states.

Conner related to Trooper Kochara afterwards that employees at the known convenience store are properly trained to identify counterfeit currency.

Conner was arraigned on the charges at 11:00 a.m. on September 30 in front of Judge Schill.

