Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 28 basketball scores.

BOYS

CARL TRUANCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT AT PUNXSUTAWNEY

Championship: Clarion 65, Punxsutawney 32

DUBOIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Brockway 56, DuBois Central Catholic 50, 2 overtimes

Championship: DuBois 56, Brookville 41

ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT ST. MARYS

Consolation: Johnsonburg 38, St. Marys 33, overtime

Championship: Elk County Catholic 38, Ridgway 30

JASPER-TROUPSBURG CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Championship: Bradford Central (N.Y.) 68, Northern Potter 46

KIWANIS CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT AT NORTH PENN-LIBERTY

Consolation: Williamson 61, Galeton 52

MERCER SHOOTOUT

Consolation: Lincoln (Ellwood City) 73, Moniteau 65, 2 overtimes

PURCHASE LINE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Championship: Ligonier Valley 69, Clearfield 63

REDBANK VALLEY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

A-C Valley 71, Forest Area 49

North Clarion 75, Redbank Valley 54

SHEFFIELD SPORTS BOOSTERS CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Smethport 49, Sheffield 40

Championship: Youngsville 48, Kane 45

UNION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Union 74, Venango Catholic 29

WEST SHAMOKIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Karns City 52, Burrell 44

Championship: West Shamokin 56, Clarion-Limestone 53

NON-CONFERENCE

Austin 56, Bucktail 33

Keystone 48, Slippery Rock 38

Warren 47, Bradford 32

GIRLS

BROOKVILLE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation: DuBois 43, DuBois Central Catholic 41

Championship: Brookville 66, Brockway 38

CANTON TOURNAMENT

Consolation: North Penn-Liberty 34, Galeton 31

CARL TRUANCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT AT PUNXSUTAWNEY

Consolation: Marion Center 76, Moniteau 36

Championship: Hazelton 63, Punxsutawney 44

ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT ST. MARYS

Consolation: Elk County Catholic 39, Johnsonburg 34

Championship: St. Marys 42, Ridgway 25

KANE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Clarion 63, Eisenhower 23

Championship: North Clarion 43, Kane 34

MERCER CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Imani Christian Academy 46, A-C Valley 44

NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD LADY TIGER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Jersey Shore 48, Northern Potter 24

UNION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Cameron County 42, Sheffield 19

Championship: Union 57, Clarion-Limestone 33

WEST SHAMOKIN CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Redbank Valley 67, Ligonier Valley 26

NON-CONFERENCE

Bucktail 44, Austin 32

