Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Dec. 28 basketball scores.
BOYS
CARL TRUANCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT AT PUNXSUTAWNEY
Championship: Clarion 65, Punxsutawney 32
DUBOIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Brockway 56, DuBois Central Catholic 50, 2 overtimes
Championship: DuBois 56, Brookville 41
ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT ST. MARYS
Consolation: Johnsonburg 38, St. Marys 33, overtime
Championship: Elk County Catholic 38, Ridgway 30
JASPER-TROUPSBURG CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Championship: Bradford Central (N.Y.) 68, Northern Potter 46
KIWANIS CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT AT NORTH PENN-LIBERTY
Consolation: Williamson 61, Galeton 52
MERCER SHOOTOUT
Consolation: Lincoln (Ellwood City) 73, Moniteau 65, 2 overtimes
PURCHASE LINE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Championship: Ligonier Valley 69, Clearfield 63
REDBANK VALLEY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
A-C Valley 71, Forest Area 49
North Clarion 75, Redbank Valley 54
SHEFFIELD SPORTS BOOSTERS CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Smethport 49, Sheffield 40
Championship: Youngsville 48, Kane 45
UNION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Union 74, Venango Catholic 29
WEST SHAMOKIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Karns City 52, Burrell 44
Championship: West Shamokin 56, Clarion-Limestone 53
NON-CONFERENCE
Austin 56, Bucktail 33
Keystone 48, Slippery Rock 38
Warren 47, Bradford 32
GIRLS
BROOKVILLE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: DuBois 43, DuBois Central Catholic 41
Championship: Brookville 66, Brockway 38
CANTON TOURNAMENT
Consolation: North Penn-Liberty 34, Galeton 31
CARL TRUANCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT AT PUNXSUTAWNEY
Consolation: Marion Center 76, Moniteau 36
Championship: Hazelton 63, Punxsutawney 44
ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT ST. MARYS
Consolation: Elk County Catholic 39, Johnsonburg 34
Championship: St. Marys 42, Ridgway 25
KANE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Clarion 63, Eisenhower 23
Championship: North Clarion 43, Kane 34
MERCER CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Imani Christian Academy 46, A-C Valley 44
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD LADY TIGER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Jersey Shore 48, Northern Potter 24
UNION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Cameron County 42, Sheffield 19
Championship: Union 57, Clarion-Limestone 33
WEST SHAMOKIN CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Redbank Valley 67, Ligonier Valley 26
NON-CONFERENCE
Bucktail 44, Austin 32
