Shirley Eileen Clinger, 83, of Summerville, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home.

Born September 26, 1936 in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Klouse and Rebecca Cyphert.

Mrs. Clinger was married to Robert Glenn Clinger on June 12, 1954 at the Pleasant Hill Bible Church in Summerville; he preceded her in death in May 2019.

She was spent her life as homemaker, caring for her family. She loved painting, flowers, puzzles, and reading. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church in Summerville.

She survived by three sons, John (Debra) Clinger of Washington, PA, Joe Clinger of Summerville, and Jerry (Theresa) Clinger of DuBois, PA and a daughter Glenda (Dennis) Shreckengost of Summerville. Also surviving are six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clinger is preceded in death by a son, Robert Clinger Jr.; four sisters, Louise Bowser, Joy Aikens, Trudy Ferguson, and Gloria Oakley; and an infant brother.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Ave., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Bucci of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Twp., Clarion Co., PA.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Bible Church at 3629 Sandy Flat Rd. Summerville, PA 15864.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at (www.furlongfuneralhome.com).

