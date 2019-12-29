 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Shirley Eileen Clinger

Sunday, December 29, 2019 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Shirley ClingerShirley Eileen Clinger, 83, of Summerville, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home.

Born September 26, 1936 in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Klouse and Rebecca Cyphert.

Mrs. Clinger was married to Robert Glenn Clinger on June 12, 1954 at the Pleasant Hill Bible Church in Summerville; he preceded her in death in May 2019.

She was spent her life as homemaker, caring for her family. She loved painting, flowers, puzzles, and reading. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church in Summerville.

She survived by three sons, John (Debra) Clinger of Washington, PA, Joe Clinger of Summerville, and Jerry (Theresa) Clinger of DuBois, PA and a daughter Glenda (Dennis) Shreckengost of Summerville. Also surviving are six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clinger is preceded in death by a son, Robert Clinger Jr.; four sisters, Louise Bowser, Joy Aikens, Trudy Ferguson, and Gloria Oakley; and an infant brother.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Ave., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Bucci of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Twp., Clarion Co., PA.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Bible Church at 3629 Sandy Flat Rd. Summerville, PA 15864.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at (www.furlongfuneralhome.com). 


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.