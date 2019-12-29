State Police Investigating Burglary at Camp on Fisher Road

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a burglary that recently occurred at a camp on Fisher Road in Eldred Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the burglary occurred sometime between 5:00 p.m. on November 9 and 1:00 p.m. on December 28.

Police say the camp on Fisher Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, was forcefully entered and several items were stolen.

The victim is a 51-year-old Fowler, Ohio man.

The investigation continues.

