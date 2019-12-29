Vance H. Mays, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the late hours of the night at The Caring Place.

Vance was born on December 8, 1940 in Rocky Grove and spent his whole life in the Franklin Area. he was married the former Joyce A. Dunlap; she survives him.

For most of his life, Vance worked as a Computer Engineer.

As he was proud of his community, Vance liked to be involved in activities to make his hometown a better place. He was a member of the Rocky Grove School Board and enjoyed playing and teaching chess at the school after classes let out. He also enjoyed playing guitar, watching TV, and was an avid hunter in his younger years.

Most of all, Vance enjoyed the company of his pet dog, Blackie, and loved his nieces and nephews, his favorite of which was Aleigha.

In addition to his wife, Vance is survived by his two children, Heather and Chad, both of Ohio; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and by his several nieces and nephews.

Vance was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral services for Vance will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 starting at 4 pm with Reverend Jason Peterson, a pastor of the Atlantic Avenue Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Vance’s honor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

