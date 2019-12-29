Whiskey Reigns Supreme in State, Local Area

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The recently released Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board 2018-19 Annual Report indicated that whiskey continues to top alcohol sales throughout the state including our local area.

According to the report (available here), whiskey was the highest seller, in terms of dollar amounts, in 62 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties during the 2018-19 fiscal year. It was topped only by red table wine in Chester, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, and vodka in Carbon County.

Locally, whiskey accounted for $1,083,849.00 in sales in Clarion County, far exceeding the next most popular choice of vodka, which had $612,089.00 in sales.

Likewise, surrounding counties saw the same trend. Whiskey was the top seller in Forest, Venango, Butler, Armstrong, and Jefferson Counties, accounting for $336,733.00; $1,318,706.00; $8,736,193.00; $1,274,628.00; and $857,021.00 in sales, respectively.

So what makes whiskey such a favorite among Pennsylvanians?

ExploreClarion.com talked to some local distillers to get the answer.

According to Tom Kingdom, owner of Grumpy Goat Distillery in Franklin, whiskey has always been a popular choice, but it has also seen a real resurgence in recent years.

“Whiskey used to be take it or leave it, you like it or you don’t, but in the last five to ten years, there’s been a lot of experimentation,” Kingdom explained.

“There have been micro-distilleries coming up with new things, and people getting curious, asking ‘what happens if you make whiskey and add honey?’ and things like that.”

According to Kingdom, people realizing that whiskey can be about more than just grains like corn and rye has created a whole new market.

“People are experimenting with different types of grains from different parts of the country, or even different countries. It’s leading to innovation and different techniques, and sometimes you even get lucky and discover something that everyone seems to love. Even the big guys (larger producers) are getting into it.”

According to Kingdom, Grumpy Goat Distillery’s top seller is their OMG ‘Oh My Goat’ cinnamon whiskey.

“It is by far our biggest seller,” he said.

However, he also noted that whiskey has always enjoyed some popularity in the region, even before the recent experimentation and expansion into new territory.

“Even if you screw it up, it can’t be that bad: it’s whiskey,” he joked.

According to Jen Black, who owns Blackbird Distillery in Brookville, with her husband, Dave, when it comes to the expansion of the whiskey market, a lot of people are jumping on the bandwagon. However, customers should be aware of what they are buying. Not everyone is making it the same way places like Blackbird and Grumpy Goat do.

“Not a lot of people actually make it themselves. There are a lot that are getting alcohol shipped in.

At our business, we’ve become an attraction because we make it all here, by hand. It’s like an art when it’s made by hand.”

She also noted that Blackbird Distillery also operates using local grain.

“We’re the only ones using real corn from a local farmer, right over in Corsica.”

According to Black, they tend to sell out of some of their more limited batches, like the American, which they can only make in limited quantity because it must be aged, as well as the Special Edition Flasks, which are signed off (each bottle individually signed) by the distiller, her husband Dave. She noted that among their regular flavors, the AppleBlack and the Homemade Apple Pie are probably two of the top sellers.

Black also noted that whiskey, and particularly moonshine (the whiskey that was often made outside the confines of the law “under the light of the moon”), has a long history in Pennsylvania, in particular.

The history of whiskey in Pennsylvania stretches back as far as the colonial days; however, the later Whiskey Rebellion in 1794, when farmers and distillers in western Pennsylvania held an uprising in protest of a whiskey tax enacted by the federal government, is a particularly well-known event.

What began in September of 1791 when a small mob of 11 western Pennsylvania men, disguised as woman, surrounded, stripped, and tarred and feathered an excise tax officer eventually escalated to a point close to full rebellion.

The issue came to a head in 1794, after several violent incidents, when President Washington assumed emergency power and assembled more than 12,000 men as a federal militia to confront the rebels. However, the rebels chose not to make a stand. Several men were arrested, and two were found guilty of treason. Although, both men were later pardoned by Washington.

The whiskey tax that inspired the rebellion remained in effect until 1802 when it was repealed by President Thomas Jefferson. Nevertheless, the memory of the rebellion and of Pennsylvania residents standing up against a tax that was considered unfair to small producers took root and remains a part of the state’s identity to this day.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.