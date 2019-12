Your daily sports update.

What unfolded over the course of three hours Sunday on a rainy day at M&T Bank Stadium was a microcosm of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season.

The Cleveland Browns did not wait long to move on from the Freddie Kitchens Experiment, reportedly firing Kitchens after a single season, the team announced on Sunday.

An avalanche of injuries has left the Philadelphia Eagles barely recognizable, but that was no issue for Carson Wentz and his teammates, who muscled past the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to capture the NFC East title.

Pirates, other NL Central teams quiet so far this offseason.

In a shocking turn of events, the New England Patriots squandered the No. 2 seed and a bye in the AFC playoffs with a 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

