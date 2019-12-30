A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 46 by 5pm. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 4pm. High near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

New Year’s Day – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.