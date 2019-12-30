 

BREAKING NEWS: Authorities Searching for Woman Wanted on Fraud Charges

Monday, December 30, 2019 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

kcb2OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman wanted on fraud charges.

A released issued Monday by Lt. Cory Ruditis indicates 26-year-old Kimberly Chapman-Burr, of Oil City, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for Access Device Fraud.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Chapman-Burr through Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Sunday, December 29:

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1
– Access Device Used To Obtain Or Attempt to Obtain Property/Service, Misdemeanor 1
– Access Device Used To Obtain Or Attempt to Obtain Property/Service, Misdemeanor 2 (28 counts)

Police say Chapman-Burr obtained credit and/or debit card information from a known victim in the City of Oil City. She then allegedly used the information to fund a “Securus” phone account for an inmate at the Venango County Jail. Further, the inmate was found to be her paramour, Damen Burr, who is incarcerated on an unrelated matter.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Chapman-Burr is asked to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.

The release also noted: “If Kimberly is reading this, she is urged to turn herself into the Oil City Police Department at any time.”


