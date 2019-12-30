Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Copper

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Copper.

Copper is a young female German Shepherd & American Bulldog mix.

She is house-trained and crate-trained.

For more information on Copper, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.