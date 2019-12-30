Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Antipasto Bake

This savory appetizer is a satisfying dish for your New Year’s Eve party!

Antipasto Bake

Ingredients

2 – 8 oz. tubes refrigerated crescent rolls

1/4 pound thinly sliced hard salami

1/4 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese

1/4 pound thinly sliced pepperoni

1/4 pound thinly sliced Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 pound thinly sliced prosciutto

1/4 pound thinly sliced provolone cheese

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 – 12 oz. jar roasted sweet red peppers, drained

1 large egg yolk, beaten

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Unroll one tube of crescent dough into a long rectangle; press perforations to seal. Press onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 11×7-in. baking dish.

~Layer meats and cheeses on dough in the order listed. Whisk eggs and seasonings until well blended; pour into dish. Top with roasted pepper.

~Unroll remaining tube of dough into a long rectangle; press perforations to seal. Place over filling; pinch seams tight. Brush with beaten egg yolk; cover with foil.

~Bake 30 minutes; remove foil. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand 20 minutes.

