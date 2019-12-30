 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Antipasto Bake

Monday, December 30, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This savory appetizer is a satisfying dish for your New Year’s Eve party!

Antipasto Bake

Ingredients

2 – 8 oz. tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
1/4 pound thinly sliced hard salami
1/4 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese
1/4 pound thinly sliced pepperoni
1/4 pound thinly sliced Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 pound thinly sliced prosciutto
1/4 pound thinly sliced provolone cheese
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 – 12 oz. jar roasted sweet red peppers, drained
1 large egg yolk, beaten

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Unroll one tube of crescent dough into a long rectangle; press perforations to seal. Press onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 11×7-in. baking dish.

~Layer meats and cheeses on dough in the order listed. Whisk eggs and seasonings until well blended; pour into dish. Top with roasted pepper.

~Unroll remaining tube of dough into a long rectangle; press perforations to seal. Place over filling; pinch seams tight. Brush with beaten egg yolk; cover with foil.

~Bake 30 minutes; remove foil. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand 20 minutes.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.