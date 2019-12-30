Couple Charged in Domestic Incident Due Back in Court

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two Mayport area residents facing charges related to an altercation that occurred at a residence in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, are scheduled to resume next week.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings against 41-year-old Brent Richard Minick and 39-year-old Erin Corrine Minick that were scheduled for Thursday, November 21, were continued and are scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Erin Minick faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

Brent Minick faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $20,000.00 cash security.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, on Monday, November 11.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on November 11, Brent Richard Minick went to Erin Corrine Minick‘s residence where they engaged in a verbal argument over their children.

The verbal argument allegedly escalated into a physical altercation when Brent Minick grabbed Erin Minick and struck her several times in the face with a closed fist, and Erin Minick slapped and scratched Brent Minick.

The complaint notes troopers observed that Erin Minick suffered a bloody mouth and had several teeth missing and Brent Minick had a scratch under his left eye and a swollen lip.

According to the complaint, during the investigation, drug paraphernalia was observed inside Erin Minick’s residence where she and the children reside.

Erin Minick was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12.

Brent Minick was arraigned at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.