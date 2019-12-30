Dennis Kidney

Dennis Edward Kidney, age 73 of Waterworks Rd, Clarion, died December 29, 2019, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Oct. 1, 1946, the son of Thomas (Bud) and Meriba Tidaback Kidney, both preceded him in death.

In 1971, he married Dawn Marie Lewis who preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2018. They had been married for 47 years.

He was Engineer for Columbia Gas Company for 35 years He also a consultant. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

Surviving are his three daughters, Stacey Agulto and her husband Michael of Haymarket, VA, Maribeth Kidney of Clarion and Denise Harris of Suwanee, GA. Five grandchildren, Elizabeth Dawn James (Will James), Brianne Lynn Kidney, Anthony Joseph Harris, Nicholas Yamato Agulto and Nathan Jomon Agulto.

Also, surviving are two brothers, Richard (Susie) Kidney of Dexter, NY, Ronald J (Sue) Kidney of Ocean City MD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother, Thomas Kidney.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion where visitation will take place from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday. Wake services will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 715 Main St, Clarion, with Father Monty Sayers as officiating. Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

