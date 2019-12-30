Donald Myers

Rev. Donald E. Myers, 92, of Seneca, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his wife, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born October 20, 1927, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Harold E. and Florence Grisby Myers.

In January of 1946, Donald began his service in the U.S. Army. He was a cook, stationed in Vienna, Austria, cooking for over 200 men daily. Don was honorably discharged from the Army in June of 1947 with the ranking of a Corporal.

Don worked as a laborer at J & L Steel for many years.

Don and his wife, Doris, owned the only Montgomery Ward Catalog Store in Seneca from 1971 to 1977.

After the store closed, Don went on to attend Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington D.C. and went into the ministry full time in the early 80s. He pastored four Methodist churches in Cherrytree, Wallaceville, Nicklin, and Center for over 20 years.

Don loved golfing, hunting, and yardwork, keeping his yard as pristine as a golf course.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially hunting with his grandsons.

Don and his wife spent many winters, in Punta Gorda, FL spending time with his brother-in-law, Joe, and his wife Shirley, who also traveled down for the winter.

Donald was a member of the Seneca United Methodist Church since the 1960s.

He was a member of Petrolia Lodge 363, F. & A M. in Oil City. He was a member of the Venango Lodge of Perfection, Valley of Oil City, and a 32nd-degree member of the New Castle Consistory, Valley of New Castle.

On March 23, 1946, he married the former Doris L. Hetzler, who preceded him in death on February 15, 2018. They celebrated 71 years of marriage together.

Surviving are two sons, Barry Myers and his wife Virginia, of Fertigs, Rick Myers and his wife Karen, of Seneca; two daughters, Roxan DeShields and her husband Leon, of Philadelphia, Julie Harry and her husband, James, of Seneca; eight grandchildren, Michael Harry and his wife Amanda, Fred Myers and his wife Kelly, Joshulyn James and her husband Keith, Jason Harry and his wife Kathrine, Paul Myers, Susan Krol and her husband Ed, Dan Myers and his wife Beth, and Zach Fisher; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is a brother Lewis Myers of Franklin, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Hetzler of Lima, OH.

In addition to his parents, and his wife, Doris, Donald is preceded in death by three brothers, John Myers, Harry Myers, and an infant brother, Dickie Myers; one sister, Ada Myers; three sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Morrison Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Morrison Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Hastings, pastor of the Seneca United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Oakwood Heights, 2nd Floor, 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City, 16301.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff of the second floor at Oakwood Heights for their compassionate and loving care of Don during his stay there.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

