Downed Tree Closes Section of State Route 58 in Licking Township

Monday, December 30, 2019 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

LICKING TWP., Pa. – A section of State Route (SR) 58 in Licking Township is currently closed, starting at Blairs Corners Road and ending at Town Hill Road.

A downed tree has fallen into the road and damaged power lines. This section of SR 58 is expected to reopen at approximately 2 PM today.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.


