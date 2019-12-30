Haskell Building Gets New Life

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Restoration of the former home of Haskell Furniture on Main Street in Clarion are progressing. The building is expected to open in the spring of 2020, according to building owner Jake Bauer.

The $350,000 makeover is being done entirely with private funding. When work is complete, the second floor is going to house the offices of Explore Your Town, Inc., the parent company of exploreClarion.com. Bauer is the company’s president.

Visitors to Main Street are likely to notice the new red paint and white trim.

The first floor will be home to a separate business named The Haskell House, a venue that will host weddings, banquets, parties, and other events. ExploreClarion.com will also utilize this space to hold events.

There are several reasons Bauer wanted to move exploreClarion.com into the building.

“It’s the best location in Clarion County, “ he said. “The intersection of Route 322 and 5th Avenue is one of the busiest areas in the county, and the building’s visibility is second to none.”

“Also, I think it will be a great improvement for Main Street. Our building is one of the first things that visitors see when entering the borough. We could have located anywhere within the county, but we chose Clarion. This is not only an investment in our company, but also an investment in the community.”

Although there are challenges to renovating an older building, Bauer wants to preserve the building’s history.

“The overall layout of the first floor will be close to its original form,” he noted. “The tin ceilings, large wooden beams, and wooden staircases will be restored.”

“The brickwork has been preserved inside and out.”

There are, however, changes that are needed.

“We’ll be replacing approximately 10,000 square feet of flooring,” Bauer said. “The first floor will likely be hardwood floors and the second floor is yet to be determined.”

“We had hoped to restore the original hardwood, but it’s just not feasible.”

The building’s roof needs to be replaced, as well as the front doors and storefront glass.

Over 20 windows also need to be replaced. Bauer said they are currently accepting bids and would like to go with a local company.

Dolby Customs, owned by Clarion native Jeremy Dolby, is doing most of the interior work. Local contractors are being utilized where possible.

Antonio & Son, an Erie-based masonry restoration company, took on one of the building’s biggest projects – restoring the brickwork, repairing the foundation, and painting the building.

“Unfortunately, the building had significant foundation issues,” said Bauer. “Antonio & Son corrected these issues.”

The walls were bowing on the eastern side of the building. Had the restoration work not been done, the building would have eventually collapsed. The building is now structurally sound, so more of the work can be done on the inside.

As can be expected with such an old building, some surprises were uncovered during the renovations.

“The biggest surprise is that there were two vaults in the building.” said Bauer. “We knew there was one, but during the demolition phase of the project, we located two, both within the same area.”

There was no long-lost treasure found inside the vaults.

Bauer said the vaults held various items related to Haskell Furniture – mostly old promotional materials. It may be considered treasures of a historical nature.

Once the building is open for business, Bauer believes the location will help expand exploreClarion.com’s opportunity to serve the community.

“The new location puts us in the center of town, allowing for improved news coverage,” he noted. “It gives us room for expansion. The venue space on the first floor will provide an area where we can host various events, including political forums and special live recordings. It also gives the community easier access to us.”

“Also, since it’s within walking distance of Clarion University, it allows students to have better access to internship opportunities.”

Other Clarion business owners have welcomed the building revitalization, according to Bauer.

“We’ve received a lot of thank you’s from local business owners and area residents.”

The Haskell House is expected to open in Spring 2020.

The building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, housed several other entities over the years including Arnold’s Big Store, a funeral home, and Clarion County Probation.

