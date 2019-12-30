 

Four Juveniles Escape Abraxas, Steal Employee’s Vehicle

Monday, December 30, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police say an escape occurred Saturday night at the Abraxas Young Treatment Center in Howe Township.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, when Jacob Wayne Brown and three other known African American juveniles escaped from the Abraxas Youth Treatment Center on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say the four escapees stole a 46-year-old female employee’s personal vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

They are believed to be driving a white 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with Arizona registration CJG3971.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


