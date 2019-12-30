Hearing Date Set for Next Week for Woman Facing Felony Charge After Toddler Found With Untreated Tooth Abscess

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman accused of child endangerment after a three-year-old child was found to have an untreated abscess tooth is facing a hearing next week.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Krystal Ann Strain, of Clarion, will stand for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

She has been charged with the following offense:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stemmed from a report of suspected child abuse concerning a known 3-year-old victim at a Reed Street, Clarion Township residence.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, November 22, by Trooper Gray, of PSP Clarion, the station received a report on July 23, 2019, regarding concerns for the victim’s welfare due to the victim suffering a tooth abscess and teeth decay.

The report stated the victim’s parent, Krystal Ann Strain, is the primary guardian.

Trooper Gray interviewed Strain who allegedly admitted to not taking the victim to follow up appointments or obtaining prescription medication refills for the victim, the complaint states.

Further investigation included interviews with other witnesses, obtaining documentation of the victim’s medical records, and Trooper Gray’s personal observation of the victim’s teeth, the complaint indicates.

It was found that Strain failed to seek proper medical care for the victim, causing the victim to suffer from tooth abscess, teeth decay, and severe pain.

Strain was arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on November 22 in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.