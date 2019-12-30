Jan B. Gallagher, 81, of 521 Oak Grove Road, Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home following a period of declining health.

He was born on January 9, 1938, in the village of Dutch Hill, Perry Township, Clarion County. He was the son of Fred and Ruth (Smith) Gallagher.

Jan was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served for two years. Jan was married on October 9, 1965 to Alice Slaugenhaupt and she survives.

Jan was a math teacher at A-C Valley School District near Foxburg for 30 years and he was also the owner of Gallagher Electronics in Sligo and POGO of Clarion.

He was a life long member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the church session.

In addition to his wife Alice he is survived by two daughters; Becky Bonyak of Butler, Brandy Gallagher of Rimersburg, three sons and their wives; Clint and Kim Gallagher, Casey, and Michelle Gallagher, and Corey and Amanda Gallagher, all of Rimersburg. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren; Dylan, Dugan, Gracie and Max Gallagher, Anistyn, Lundyn, and Raelyn Gallagher, and Cole Morris, Caden and Clara Rainey.

He is also survived by a brother, Mark Gallagher of Mishawaka, IN and two sisters, Susan and her husband Finn Nielsen of NC and Sally Kelley of TX.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Clinton Gallagher.

All services and burial will be private.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice or the Sligo Presbyterian Church.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

