John Michael Stanton

Michael Stanton, age 55, of Hartville passed away on December 25, 2019.

He was born on August 5, 1964, in Oil City, PA. He served in the Air Force and spent a lifetime in mobile communications. He loved his music and was known as Freebird.

He is survived by his wife Tammy (Capps); children Zach (Rachel) Stanton, Dylan (Trisha McCutchen) Stanton, Tyler (Cassie Mattix) Stanton, Shannah (Anthony Mozzochi) Van Keulen, Jordan Van Keulen and Alyssa Van Keulen; 4 grandsons Ryan, Adam, Nicholas, and Jackson; mother Carole Morrow; father John (Joann) Stanton; siblings Michele (Jeffrey) Lontz, Alison Stanton; and many other relatives and friends.

Calling hours are Thursday, January 2nd, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville.

His tribute begins at 12:30 PM in the funeral home.

Final resting place is Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery and the committal service will be at 2:30 PM.

Condolences may be sent to arnoldfuneralhome.com

