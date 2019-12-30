Donna Kay Cunningham, age, 65, of Rt 322, Clarion died at her home on December 30, 2019.

Born in Armstrong County on June 15, 1954, she was the daughter of Norman (Red) and Helen Doverspike Gourley, both preceded her in death.

Attended the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Her favorite saying was; Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.

Donna was married for 40 years to John Cunningham and he survives.

Also surviving is a brother, Kenneth and his wife Susan, a niece Christina and her husband Keith of Louisiana Two great-nephews, Kenneth and Conrad Melville also from Louisiana. two, sisters, Jeanne and Nancy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. till time of services at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Interment will follow at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, Pa.

