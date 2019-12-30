Technology on Display from Tin Town to Union School District

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – As the technology specialist for Union School District, Jamey Cyphert is responsible for computer networks and bringing the technical expertise to help teachers offer the latest technology needed for industrial arts and engineering.

(PHOTO: Jamey Cyphert and Clarion Rotarian Kris Cosby.)

That technology helps make students more qualified in the job market or additional schooling after graduation.

He also started his own business, Tin Town Metal Works, LLC, this year specializing in metal art, signage, and fabrication. The work he does with Tin Town also has a way of finding itself back at Union School District and offers some of the practical applications of classes at Union and allows him to also keep current with what is being used by industries.

“How to integrate it into the classroom is one of the big focuses for Union and a state initiative for a workplace in the classroom,” explained Cyphert. “Incorporating some of the workplaces into the classroom is also something that the physics teacher, and I think is important for the students who aren’t college-bound to the have experience at Union.

“Union is underfunded and has low enrollment. It’s a very struggling sort of environment for the families down here — not a lot of money in that area. A lot of the problem is with the students that they don’t know what is available and don’t strive to do things outside of high school. So, one of the big pushes is incorporating technology, engineering, and welding, so they have experience when they graduate.”

His work at Tin Town — for about an hour or two per day — includes creating small metal and wooden signs, parts, plate components, and markers.

“I started with a small plasma table,” said Cyphert at a recent meeting of the Clarion Rotary Club.

“It was a two by two size and what this does is you create a CNC programming. (It) allows you to make cut pads and, of course, gives you a finished product the small Christmas trees I brought with me to the meeting today.”

“That said, it comes at a great expense for my wife and me to be involved in that, because I was buying all of the stuff that I think we could incorporate in the classroom that I tried out myself first.”

The finished product is ready for paint, cleanup or whatever you’re going to do with it.

Customers contact Cyphert with descriptions of what they want, he renders it with computer-aided software, gets customer approval of the design, and then uses the plasma cutter to finish the project.

Depending on the size of the project, the turnaround time could take a couple of weeks or less.

“A lot of the stuff that I do now is artwork, and I’m able to do up to half-inch thick material with this particular table,” explained Cyphert. “A lot of the things that some of our local industries like, Unique Fabrications are too busy doing big PennDOT jobs to do small shop things. So, my focus is going to be on that guy. He needs a part for his tractor, just wants a piece.”

Cyphert recently purchased a new plasma table, replacing his old one now at Union.

Signs are a growing part of his business.

Cyphert is making the new Sligo community signs. They’re going to be putting out three of these, and they will be made out of steel and powder coated. It’ll be an improvement over the plywood kind they have now.

He also works and partners with other industries for powder coating, so signs can last a little bit longer. RabbitDawg Forge in New Bethlehem orders the cutouts from him, and then he takes it and heats it, and then puts design into it.

Brookville Gloves commissioned him to do Christmas gifts for their managers in Brookville Gloves and other companies at Utilities Technology and Industries in Reynoldsville.

Cyphert outlines some of the changes that have taken place at Union School in Industrial Arts.

“We lost our shop program due to budget cuts and the shop teacher being injured because of a motorcycle accident. He only had a few years left until retirement, and they decided it would be best to phase out the program.

“We lost a fantastic woodshop program, and Union sold a lot of the equipment at auction prices, and now we’re building it all back up with computerized technology that includes learning how to run a table saw to running learning how to use CNC and G-Code all sorts of different things the students.

“Industry is moving more in this direction; it’s going to be more automated, and you need to know how to do this stuff to get some of the high paying jobs.

“We’ve been partnering with companies like Seneca Woodworking, founded in 2011 by Ryan and Ron Wenner, that designs and manufactures high-quality woodworking tools to solve unique problems.

“One of the things that we’re working on now with them is a big three-axis mill. Ryan’s going to be helping direct us, in that students will have experience with using those sorts of things. I think we will have one in the future at Union. Unfortunately, they’re very expensive, and there are no grants for me.”

Union also has 3D printers and may soon have a metal 3D printer.

“We just wrote a grant for a metal 3D printer for the Union School District for in the CNC mill. I think the grant’s going to be a little bit under $400,000.00 and I’m pretty hopeful, and I think we have a pretty good shot at it.

“Unfortunately, we can’t give that money to families. So, our best solution is to educate them so that they can indirectly give to the families, and we have saved countless students from losing jobs and careers that they would otherwise not be interested in working.”

