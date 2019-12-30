The Medicine Shoppe of Clarion: Dedicated to the Well-Being of the Community

CLARION, Pa (EYT) – “I think independent pharmacies are better able to interact with their patients,” said John Slagle, owner of the Medicine Shoppe.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Pharmacist John Slagle is talking to a patient about his medications. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

“We’re not constricted by the rules of some of the big corporations,” explained Slagle.

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy is committed to the idea that quality pharmacy care means more than just prompt prescriptions. Quality care means that the patients get the prescriptions and medications they need, along with the care and attention they deserve.

Slagle and his staff at The Medicine Shoppe are dedicated to the well-being of the community.

“I have always enjoyed working in independent pharmacies,” Slagle told exploreClarion.com.

He is proud to say that he’s never done anything else; he previously opened the former Marianne Pharmacy and managed the store for 25 years.

Attending pharmacy school at the University of Pittsburgh directly after graduating from Leechburg High School, he has been working at independent pharmacies since 1973.

Those who wait in the lobby at The Medicine Shoppe will notice a majority of customers are greeted by name, while the staff takes the time to chat while they answer questions and fill prescriptions.

The Medicine Shoppe is a compounding pharmacy which means creating custom drugs prescribed by doctors for specific patients. Slagle said that may mean adding a flavor to a medication or creating a customized dose of prescribed medication.

A large part of The Medicine Shoppe’s business consists of providing what is known as compliance packaging.

“There are a lot of people who have problems taking their medication,” he said. “You get somebody with 12 or 13 different prescriptions. It can be hard for them to remember what each one is for.”

Pills can be packaged in pill trays or bubble packs so customers can quickly identify daily medication dosages along with the time it should be taken.

“People who don’t take their medication right usually end up in the hospital or worse because of that,” he said. “We have a lot of people who we provide that service for who are a lot better off because of that. And that is something that the big box stores don’t touch.“

These pill packs can replace the long line of medication bottles that many patients may have lined up on their counter tops.

There is no extra charge for the compliance packaging.

Many of The Medicine Shoppe’s customers may think of questions about their prescribed medication after leaving the doctor’s office. The staff at The Medicine Shoppe can guide many of those who are unsure of how drugs may interact or their possible side effects.

“We have pharmacists, and we have some very capable technicians to answer those questions,” Slagle said.

Regular customers have come to trust the advice and guidance of those who work at the Medicine Shoppe. Many of the employees have worked for Slagle for more than two decades.

Slagle himself has been working in the area since 1982 and is a familiar face to his customers. He joked that he sometimes runs into so many customers in the grocery store, extending his shopping time for an hour.

Because he has come to know them so well, Slagle has attended the funerals of customers who have passed away.

For those who have to wait for their prescriptions, have no fear – you won’t be bored. Not only do you have the opportunity to chat with the friendly staff, but The Medicine Shoppe also features a unique selection of gifts.

Slagle said his wife, Cindy, enjoys finding unique items for the store. They’re items you won’t find at other local stores.

“She loves to do that,” he said. “You’re not going to find something here that is at any other store in town. We’ve had some local people that we’ve displayed things for.”

While waiting for your prescription can be a pleasant experience, The Medicine Shoppe also provides a drive-through option for those who don’t want to walk into the building.

After spending decades in the pharmacy business, Slagle has seen some changes.

One of the good changes is electronic prescriptions.

According to Slagle, it’s easier than trying to read a doctor’s handwriting. In the past, more than one call has been made to a doctor’s office to get clarification on a written prescription.

Meeting insurance requirements can be a challenge.

“Your insurance company controls what you’re able to get,” Slagle explained. “Sometimes, it can take two or three days before we can get a prescription filled.”

When insurance doesn’t cover a prescription, an alternative needs to be coordinated with both the doctor and the insurance company.

“When I first started, a person handed a prescription to you, you fill it, and they’re out the door. Now, it’s just not that easy.”

To learn more about The Medicine Shoppe, visit their website here.

