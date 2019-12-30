Officials Offer Advice for Winter Weather Driving

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Winter has gone relatively easy on Clarion County so far. Still, snow squalls on December 18 contributed to a multi-car accident on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania that left two people dead and dozens injured.

William Logue, Deputy Director of Clarion County Emergency Management, told exploreClarion.com that when driving in a snow squall, it’s best to slow down. If you’re driving at night, be sure to use your low beams.

Logue suggested that drivers have some supplies in their cars for winter, just in case they get caught unexpectedly.

“A bag of kitty litter can be used for traction,” he said. “You may also want to have salt and a small shovel. If you get stranded somewhere, you may want a blanket and some snacks. You should be prepared to stay in your car for an hour or so.”

When hazardous weather conditions prevail, the National Weather Service releases watches, warnings, and advisories.

Meteorologist Jenna Lake, of the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, told exploreClarion.com that forecasters monitor the weather regularly to let the public know what they can expect.

In the approach of hazardous weather, the first advisory may be a winter storm watch.

“You can compare that to baking a cake,” Lake explained. “A watch is issued when you have all the ingredients you need to bake that cake, or in this circumstance to create that winter storm. It hasn’t come to fruition just yet, but you expect it will. That’s the watch.”

At this point, the bad weather is still just a possibility, not yet a sure thing.

The next step is a winter storm warning.

“That’s when those ingredients are coming to fruition,” Lake explained. “You should be prepared for that winter storm to happen. You’ve put your cake in the oven, and now you’re baking it. The winter storm is actually happening at that point.”

If you live in a county in which a winter storm warning is in effect, take precautions immediately.

Although, even if there are no watches, warnings, or advisories, keeping an eye on the weather is essential.

“Because things are always changing,” Lake said. “Even if the area remains under a winter storm warning, the details of that warning or the time when it arrives could change.”

The most dangerous combination can be what is known as a wintery mix. That’s snow, ice, and rain.

In that situation, PennDOT recommends motorists avoid traveling, if possible.

For those who must be on the road, PennDOT suggests the following:

• Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

• Turn on your headlights.

• Stay in your lane.

• Increase your following distance.

• Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible, and be patient.

• Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

• Use defroster and wipers.

• Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

• During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible.

• Use four-way flashers when traveling slowly.

• Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.

• Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Lake admitted that sometimes weather predictions don’t pan out.

“It’s better to be safe rather than sorry,” she said. “Generally, we are pretty conservative with the headlines that we put out because we are protecting life and property.

“We take our job very seriously, and we do issue headlines to protect life and property.”

