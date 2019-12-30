 

Ruth M. Caulfield

Monday, December 30, 2019 @ 11:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Caulfield pic 2Ruth M. Caulfield, age 77 of West Wood St, Clarion died December 28, 2019.

Born in Rimersburg on December 6, 1942, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen Dryer Ferringer, both preceded her in death.

She was married to John Caulfield who survives. In addition to her husband, she was survived by a son, Mike, two daughters, Tammy Baker and Betty Jane Crispen, a sister Sally McClaine, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Bill and John, four sisters, Twidly, Doris, Betty, and Bird.

There will be no services.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers, and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


