Union School District To Operate On Two-Hour Delay Monday Following Death of Elementary School Teacher

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Classes in Union School District will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 6, due to the death of elementary school teacher Jason W. Best.

Best, 47, passed away Thursday evening, December 26, 2019, at the Clarion Hospital.

He was a fourth grade science teacher at Union Elementary School.

He also coached football, junior high basketball, YMCA flag football, t-ball, and softball.

Union School District Superintendent John Kimmel told exploreClarion.com that the delay will allow the school’s staff to adequately prepare to provide for the needs of students as they return from the Christmas break.

To be sensitive to Best’s family, Kimmel said they want to appropriately notify students, their families, and staff of his passing.

According to Kimmel, they plan to allow staff and students time to grieve and reflect upon the positive influence Best had on the school and community.

Best graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in 1990.

After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served with the 82nd Airborne and then joined the National Guard. Best graduated from Clarion University with a teaching degree.

Read the full obituary here.

