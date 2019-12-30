UPDATE: Section of State Route 58 in Licking Township Reopened

LICKING TWP., Pa. – A section of State Route (SR) 58 in Licking Township has reopened, starting at Blairs Corners Road and ending at Town Hill Road. A downed tree fell into the road earlier today.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.