A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers. High near 35. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

New Year’s Day – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – A chance of rain after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

