Beverly B. Potter, 84, of Cooperstown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 29, 2019, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Born January 12, 1935, in Cooperstown, Beverly was the daughter of the late Emery Q. and Edna Mae (Couch) Boughner. She was married to the love of her life, Howard M. Potter, on January 22, 1971; he preceded her in death on July 9, 2015.

For a significant portion of her life, Beverly worked as a Financial Officer in the Trust Department of Exchange Bank.

When she wasn’t working, Beverly spent most of her time with her beloved family or tending her gardens at home.

With a love of traveling, she cherished the time she spent with her husband in their motor home, as they traveled to different portions of the United States and Canada.

Left to cherish her memory is her step-son, Jeffrey W. Potter and his wife, Cheryl, of Franklin; her step-daughter, Jacquline Sue Laing of Franklin; her five step-grandchildren, Jeremy W. Potter, Joel S. Potter and his wife, Jennifer, Josie Lynne Burk and her husband William, Gretchen C. Artz and her husband, Timothy, and Kelly M. Roberts and her husband, Richard.

She is further survived by her four brothers, Gerald Bougher and his wife, Ruth Anne, Wesley P. Boughner and his wife, Janet, Richard Boughner and his wife, Betty, and Byron Boughner and his wife, Cynthia, all of Cooperstown; and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene C. Boughner and Robert E. Boughner.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held at the funeral home beginning at 4:00 p.m., following visitation.

Beverly will be laid to rest in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Beverly’s name to the Christian Loving Fund, P.O. Box 1055, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

