Beverly J. Russ

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 @ 12:12 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Mrs. Beverly J. Russ, 84, of Endeavor passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home.

Beverly was born on December 7, 1935, in Titusville to the late Richard Lee and Gaynell Bingman Watson. She married Ronald E. Russ on September 8, 1956.

She was a graduate of Tionesta High School, class of 1953 and Erie Commercial College.

Beverly was employed as a bookkeeper for Cleveland Freight Lines and Johnson & Johnson also in Cleveland, OH.

She is survived by her husband Ronald of Endeavor; and a son, Lee E. Russ also of Endeavor.

Friends may attend the funeral service from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. William Hopkins, officiating.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville.


