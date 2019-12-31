 

Clarion County Jail Inmate Accused of Punching Another Prisoner in Face, Head Multiple Times Due Back in Court

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

GAVEL-newPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County Jail inmate is facing a hearing next week on assault charges related to an incident where he allegedly punched another prisoner in the face and head multiple times.

According to court documents, a hearing for 22-year-old Robert Caleb Weick that was continued on Tuesday, December 10, is scheduled to resume at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Weick faces the following charge:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

The charge is the result of an incident that occurred around 8:05 p.m. on November 16 at the Clarion County Jail in Paint Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Peck was contacted on November 19 by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Corrections, in reference to an assault that occurred at the jail involving two inmates.

Sprankle stated that inmate Robert Weick approached another known inmate and punched the inmate (victim) numerous times. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head area and was transported to the Clarion Hospital ER for treatment, the complaint indicates.

Sprankle provided Detective Peck with pictures on a thumb drive with a video of the incident.

The pictures of inmate Weick showed redness and injuries to his hands and knuckles, and the pictures of the victim showed redness and abrasions to his nose, side of head, and forehead area, according to the complaint.

In the video, both inmates were in the block of the jail, and Weick approached the victim. Weick punched the victim, and as he went backwards, Weick continued to punch him numerous times with both hands. The two inmates became separated, and the victim threw a cup at Weick. Then, Weick approached the victim again and punched him numerous times, the complaint states.

Weick was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Bail was set at $20,000.00 monetary.


