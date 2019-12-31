Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Country Pork ‘n Sauerkraut

Start off the new year with pork and sauerkraut! The dish is believed to bring good luck and good fortune in the months ahead.

Country Pork ‘n Sauerkraut

Ingredients

2 pounds bone-in country-style pork ribs

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 – 14 oz. can sauerkraut, undrained

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons caraway seeds (or dill seeds)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, cook ribs and onion in oil until ribs are browned and onion is tender. Remove from the heat. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over ribs.

~Cover and bake at 350° until ribs are tender, 1-1/2 to 2 hours.

~Makes four servings.

