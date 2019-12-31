Clarion U. Football: Two Golden Eagles Earn Don Hansen Football Gazette All-Super Region 1 Honors

CLARION, Pa. – Two Golden Eagle football players earned spots on the Don Hansen Football Gazette All-Super Region 1 squad on Monday, with Clarion running back Mylique McGriff and defensive lineman Saif Khan both making their respective Second Teams.

(Photo of Clarion’s Mylique McGriff. Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Khan earned his second straight All-PSAC honor in 2019, including a First Team honor in 2019 and a Second Team honor in 2018, and finished his career as one of the dominant defensive linemen in the PSAC. The senior from Lorton, Va. set career highs across the board with 55 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and five sacks. He blocked his second career kick in 2019, tying him for seventh in program history since 1999, and finished his career with 178 career tackles.

He was similarly dominant in 2018, finishing the year with 52 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Playing alongside fellow all-conference selections Alec Heldreth and Brandon Vocco, Khan provided the momentum swings in several games, including eight tackles and a sack against Lincoln (Pa.).

McGriff earned First Team All-PSAC West honors in 2019 honors by excelling in spite of injuries, leading the PSAC in rushing yards per game at 104.5 yards per contest. That average ranks fourth for a single-season in program history and is just 0.1 yards per game shy of Alfonso Hoggard’s third-place mark. McGriff toted the ball 154 times for a total of 836 yards and an average of 5.4 yards per carry, and he finished the year with six rushing touchdowns.

He shot up the record books as well, moving into sixth place all-time with a career rushing total of 2,327 yards. The program’s record – Elton Brown’s mark of 3,069 yards set between 1981-84 — remains well in reach for McGriff, who owns a career average of 86.2 rushing yards per game. That’s tops among Golden Eagles since 1999, and he should enter the top-five in rushing touchdowns next year as well.

RIVERS, JEFFERSON, McKENZIE, ROSS, WILLIAMS & LUTZ EARN REGION HONORS

2019 Harlon Hill Trophy winner Roland Rivers III (QB- Sr. Slippery Rock) was named the Super Region 1 “Offensive Player of the Year” and Christopher Jefferson (SAF- So. Findlay) was selected as the Region “Defensive Player of the Year.” The “Freshman of the Year” is West Chester’s Ja’Den McKenzie (RB), “Special Teams Player of the Year” was shared by return specialists Marvelle Ross (WR- Sr. Notre Dame) and Ju’An Williams (WR- Gr. New Haven), while Slippery Rock Head Coach Shawn Lutz was named Super Region 1 “Coach of the Year”.

Rivers, a senior quarterback, won the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy on December 20 after leading Slippery Rock to the NCAA D-II semifinals and a 13-1 record. He ranked first in the nation in passing yards (4,460), passing td’s (52), total offense (5,160) and points responsible for (370), and finished the year completing 322 of 481 passes with just 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 700 yards and 9 td’s.

Jefferson, a sophomore safety at Findlay, helped lead the Oilers to a 7-4 overall record and a 5-2 conference mark. Jefferson posted an NCAA Division II leading 9 interceptions in 2019 while collecting 62 tackles (37 solo), 6 break-ups, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 TfL’s and 1 fumble caused. He had 3 interceptions and 3 breakups against Kentucky Wesleyan and 2 more int’s the very next week against Walsh to key his season.

McKenzie, a freshman running back at West Chester, helped lead the Golden Rams to the NCAA Division II Playoffs and a 9-3 overall record in 2019. McKenzie, the PSAC-East “Freshman of the Year” ran for 917 yards and 11 TD’s on 190 carries, an average of 4.8 yards per carry. His season best came against shepherd with 179 yards and 2 TD’s on 33 attempts.

The Special Teams Player of the Year was is shared by Notre Dame’s Marvel Ross and New Haven’s Ju’An Williams. Ross, a talented return specialist and receiver, helped Notre Dame to the NCAA D-II Quarterfinals and a 12-2 record. He had 22 kickoff returns for 637 yards and 3 TD’s, including a 96-yard return for a TD vs Slippery Rock in the playoffs. He also returned 13 punts for 167 yards, 12.9 per return.

Williams, also a talented return specialist, helped New Haven to a 7-3 overall record. Williams ranked 5th in NCAA D-II averaging a whopping 18.92 yards per punt return, accumulating 227 yards and 1 td on 12 returns. He posted a 62-yard punt return for a TD against Franklin Pierce. Williams also averaged 25.24 yards per kickoff return getting 429 yards on 17 returns.

Shawn Lutz, in his 4th season as head coach and 24th season at The Rock, led his team to a school-record 13-1 season in 2019 including the Super Region 1 title and an NCAA D-II semifinals finish. The 2019 and 2018 PSAC-West “Coach of the Year” has a four-year record of 39-11 and has been on staff for 11 of SRU’s PSAC-West titles.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s FB Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.

The first-and second-team All-Region selections advance to a national ballot from which the 2019 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team will be named in early January.

Slippery Rock had nine first-team selections with Notre Dame getting six and IUP four. The Rock also led with 10 on the All-Region squad with Notre Dame, Kutztown and Shepherd next with 9 and Tiffin and IUP with 8.

Super Region 1 is compiled of universities from four conferences including the PSAC, MEC, NE10 and the GMAC. A total of 33 teams and 142 players are represented on this team.

2019 Don Hansen’s Football Gazette All-Super Region 1 Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Roland Rivers III 6-3 230 Sr. S. Rock Ellenwood, Ga. M.L. King

RB Justin Felder 5-8 175 So. Stonehill Springfield Gardens, NY. Holy Cross

RB Jaquan Hardy 5-10 225 Jr. Tiffin Westlake, Oh. Westlake

RB Jaleel McLaughlin 5-9 175 So. Notre Dame Marshville, N.C. Forest Hills

FB Dant`e Jones 6-0 245 Jr. W.V. State Rustburg, Va. Rustburg

WR Stanley Jackson 6-3 210 Sr. Tiffin Columbus, Oh. Mifflin

WR Henry Litwin 6-1 195 Jr. S. Rock Linesville, Pa. Conneaut

WR Michael Strachan 6-5 225 Jr. Charleston Freeport, Bahamas Liberty Christian

WR Jermaine Wynn 5-9 185 Jr. S. Rock Pittsburgh, Pa. Woodland Hills

TE Zaire Mitchell 6-7 250 Jr. Notre Dame Rockville, Md. Montgomery

TE Jack Pilkerton 6-3 245 Sr. Kutztown La Plata, Md. La Plata

OC Jeff Arnold 6-3 280 Sr. IUP Pittsburgh, Pa. Brashear

OC Matt Cella 6-3 285 Sr. Kutztown Secane, Pa. Springfield

OG Keandre Batson 6-0 315 Sr. Shepherd Upper Marlboro, Md. Frederick Douglass

OG Jimmy Burchett 6-4 310 Jr. Notre Dame Alliance. Oh. St. Thomas Aquinas

OG Ryan Podgorski 6-5 300 Sr. S. Rock South Park, Pa. South Park

OT Quentin Hall 6-6 300 Sr. Assumption Plymouth, Mass. Thayer

OT Chris Larsen 6-4 320 Sr. S. Rock Erie, Pa. McDowell

OT Brandon Nicholson 6-4 305 Jr. Notre Dame Bedford, Ohio Bedford

AP David Graham 5-11 213 Sr. Hillsdale St. John, Ind. Andrean

PK Jordan Walters 6-2 200 Sr. E. Stroudsburg Sciota, Pa. Pleasant Valley

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Gerald Brown 6-1 250 So. California Duquesne, Pa. West Mifflin

DL Isiah Tolbert 6-0 270 Jr. AIC Paterson, N.J. Passaic Tech

DL Sha’Haun Williams 6-3 260 Sr. Notre Dame Youngstown, Ohio Ursuline

DE Charlie Cleveland 6-4 250 So. Tiffin E. Chicago, Ind. Central

DE Justin Growell 6-4 260 Jr. Lake Erie E. Troy, Wisc. East Troy

DE Chad Kuhn 6-3 240 Jr. S. Rock Vandergrift, Pa. Kiski Area

DE Dondrea Tillman 6-4 247 Sr. IUP Sterling, Virginia Potomac Falls

LB Dominic Cizauskas 6-2 255 Sr. Glenville St. Mukwonago, Wi. Mukwonago

LB Damon Lloyd 6-0 228 Sr. IUP Bel Air, Md. John Carroll

LB CJ Miller 6-1 215 Sr. Saint Anselm Clinton, Md. Gwynn Park

LB Brad Zaffram 6-1 230 Sr. S. Rock Buffalo, N.Y. Jones County

CB Ahkee Cox-Cowan 5-9 185 Sr. Kutztown Harrisburg, Pa. Harrisburg

CB Delonte Hood 6-0 184 So. Glenville St. Washington, D.C. Dunbar

CB Nazir Streater 5-10 185 Jr. IUP Palmyra, N.J. Camden Catholic

SAF Jarey Elder 5-11 195 Sr. W. Chester Allentown, Pa. Parkland

SAF Christopher Jefferson 5-10 185 So. Findlay Euclid, Oh. Benedictine

SAF Lamont McPhatter 5-11 200 Sr. California New Castle, Pa. New Castle

P Logen Neidhardt 6-2 220 Jr. Ohio Dom. Hicksville, Oh. Hicksville

P George Lambritsios 6-0 230 Jr. W. Chester Broomall, Pa. Marple Newtown

RS Marvelle Ross 5-9 180 Sr. Notre Dame Cleveland, Oh. Villa Angela-St. Joe

RS Ju’an Williams 5-10 190 Gr. New Haven Springfield, Mass. Central

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Tyson Bagent 6-3 215 So. Shepherd Martinsburg, WV. Martinsburg

QB Collin DeGalbo 6-0 210 Sr. Kutztown Secane, Pa. Msgr. Bonner

RB Abdul-Hassan Neblett 5-8 160 Sr. Kutztown Newark, N.J. Paramus Catholic

RB Deonte Glover 5-10 210 Sr. Shepherd Inwood, W.V. Musselman

RB Mylique McGriff 5-10 185 Jr. Clarion Havre De Grace, Md. McDonogh

RB Ja’Den McKenzie 6-1 205 Fr. W. Chester Morton, Pa. Springfield Delco

FB Lovell Djieya 5-11 215 Fr. Frostburg Silver Spring, Md. Wheaton

WR Dylan Brewer 5-11 192 Gr. Shepherd Martinsburg, WV. Martinsburg

WR Duane Brown 6-0 181 So. IUP Spring Church, Pa. Apollo-Ridge

WR Marvelle Ross 5-9 180 Sr. Notre Dame Cleveland, Oh. V. Angela/St. Joseph

TE DJ Cornish 6-2 260 Sr. Shepherd Milford, De. Lake Forest

OC Trent Clark 6-1 297 Jr. Tiffin Trotwood, Oh. Madison

OG Clay Colvin 6-2 285 Sr. Findlay Springfield, Oh. Kenton Ridge

OG Joshua Dauberman 6-5 295 Jr. IUP Hughesville, Pa. Hughesville, Pa.

OT Logan Bailey 6-6 303 Sr. Findlay Defiance, Oh. Tinora

OT Mark Konkle 6-5 293 Sr. Hillsdale Aurora, ill. Metea Valley

OT Eric Ostrow 6-3 295 Gr. Shepherd Owings Mills, Md. Franklin

AP Tyreiq McAllister 5-11 180 Jr. Charleston Latta, S.C. Latta

AP Garrett Owens 6-3 215 Jr. Mercyhurst North East, Pa. North East

PK Justin Watts 6-0 180 Sr. Glenville St. Atlanta, Ga. Ole Miss

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Tyrone Barge 6-2 290 Sr. W. Chester Philadelphia, Pa. Imhotep

DL Saif Kahn 6-0 250 Sr. Clarion Lorton, Va. South County

DL Jeff Marx 6-0 295 So. S. Rock Youngstown, Ohio Ursuline

DE Jaylin Garner 6-2 225 So. Ohio Dom. Shaker Heights, Oh. Cleve. Heights

DE Ch’aim Smith 6-4 255 Gr. W. Chester York, Pa. York Suburban

DE Zach Strand 5-11 230 Jr. Frostburg Easton, Md. Easton

LB Nick Amendola 6-0 215 Sr. IUP North Huntingdon, Pa. Norwin

LB Dustin Crouser 6-2 230 Jr. W.V. State Cross Lanes, WV. George Washington

LB Chrys Lane 6-0 210 Jr. Shepherd Baltimore, Md. Dundalk

LB Camren Moore 6-3 230 Sr. Ohio Dom. New Carlisle, Oh. Tecumseh

CB Keri Beckham 5-11 195 Sr. Charleston Trotwood, Oh. Madison

CB Michael Porter 6-1 195 Sr. Fairmont St. Accokeek, Md. Gwynn Park

SAF Brandon Anderson 6-1 200 Sr. Edinboro Willingboro, N.j. Holy Cross

SAF Antonio Fox 6-1 170 So. Shepherd Germantown, Md. Seneca Valley

SAF Drake Temple 6-3 185 Sr. Hillsdale Wixom, Mich. Walled Lake Central

P Brendan Cole 5-11 180 Sr. Mercyhurst Queens, N.Y. Saint Francis

RS Ta’Nauz Gregory 5-8 175 Sr. Edinboro Erie, Pa. Cathedral Prep

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

QB Austin Hensley 6-1 210 Sr. W.V. State Hurricane, WV. Hurricane

QB Quinton Maxwell 6-3 229 Gr. IUP Rayville, Mo. Richmond

QB Nick Watson 6-0 197 Jr. Tiffin Cincinnati, Oh. La Salle

RB Brian Benson 5-8 195 Jr. Findlay Mansfield, Oh. Senior

RB Nelson Brown 5-11 225 Sr. California Salisbury, Md. Wicomico

RB Shamar Logan 5-9 175 So. New Haven Brooklyn, N.Y. YCD

RB Tyree Randolph 5-7 170 So. Fairmont St. Clinton, Md. Gonzaga

RB Chantz Swartz 6-2 215 Jr. Lock Haven Mifflintown, Pa. Juniata

FB David Akinwande 5-11 215 Fr. E. Stroudsburg Levittown, Pa. Hary S. Truman

FB Jack Gaugler 6-0 235 So. Bloomsburg Mt. Pleasant Mills, Pa. Selinsgrove

WR Ruben Flowers 6-3 185 Jr. Findlay Lima, Oh. Senior

WR Ta’Nauz Gregory 5-8 175 Sr. Edinboro Erie, Pa. Cathedral Prep

WR Javon Hayes 5-11 185 Jr. Fairmont St. Ft. Washington, Md. Oxen Hill

WR Andrew Jamiel 5-10 175 Sr. Stonehill Yarmouth, Mass. Dennis-Yarmouth

WR Devin Phelps 6-2 190 Sr. Shepherd Baltimore, Md. St. Frances

WR Isiah Scott 6-2 215 Sr. W.V. State Hubbard, Oh. Hubbard

TE Jason Armstrong 6-2 230 So. Mercyhurst Latrobe, Pa. Latrobe

TE Tighe Beck 6-3 215 Sr. Assumption Wakefield, Mass. Wakefield

TE Luke Stuffel 6-6 268 Sr. Findlay Canton, Oh. Central Catholic

OC Neal Davis 6-0 280 Sr. Findlay Ashville, Oh. Teays Valley

OC Wade Olson 6-1 270 Sr. Frostburg Fredericksburg, Va. James Monroe

OG Mike Mollohan 6-5 300 S. Urbana Mount Gilead, Oh. Mount Gilead

OG Jayson Williams 6-2 280 Jr. Kutztown Pomona, N.J. Cedar Creek

OG Chandler Zavala 6-5 325 Jr. Fairmont St. Woodbridge, Va. Forest Park

OT Warsame Aden 6-6 300 Sr. Tiffin Hilliard, Oh. Bradley

OT Austin Ringel 6-3 290 Sr. Charleston Cincinnati, Oh. Archbishop Moeller

OT Justin Tindull 6-3 285 Sr. Kutztown Seven Valleys, Pa. Dallastown

AP Darius Jones 5-7 170 Sr. Pace Bethlehem, Pa. Liberty

AP Koby Adu-Poku 5-9 185 Jr. Walsh Youngstown, Oh. Boardman

PK Vicente Arriagada 5-7 165 Fr. Edinboro Bliss, N.Y. Letchworth Central

PK Jake Chapla 6-1 205 Sr. S. Rock Pittsburgh, Pa. Plum

PK Matt Haite 5-8 175 Sr. Stonehill Pembroke, Mass. Silver Lake Reg.

PK Tanner Harding 5-10 190 Jr. Notre Dame Gahanna, Oh. Lincoln

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DL Andre Eldridge 6-2 285 Jr. E. Stroudsburg S. Brunswick, N.J. S. Brunswick

DL Aarin Smoot-Baker 6-1 250 Jr. Ohio Dom. Columbus, Oh. Beechcrofy

DL Morgan Trust 6-1 250 Sr. Walsh Akron, Oh. Copley

DL Kenny Randall 6-4 300 Jr. Charleston Atlantic city, N.J. Mainland Regional

DE D.J. Adediwura 6-2 260 Jr. Fairmont St. Columbia, Md. Hammond

DE Alex Findura 6-6 260 Jr. Bloomsburg Stockbridge, Ga. Woodland

DE Maurice Green 6-4 255 Sr. Stonehill Clifton, N.J. Clifton

DE Markel Johnson 6-4 245 Sr. New Haven Jersey City, N.J. Lincoln

DE Mikal Toliver 5-11 230 Sr. Urbana Dayton, Ohio Wayne

LB Alessio Amato 5-11 205 Sr. Ohio Dom. Zanesville, Oh. Zanesville

LB Leondre Crosby 6-1 230 Jr. Walsh Zanesville, Oh. Zanesville

LB Dauson Dales 6-0 210 Jr. Ohio Dom. Defiance, Oh. Ayersville

LB Duray Hall 6-2 220 Sr. Urbana Cleveland, Oh. Ginn Academy

LB Guam Lee 6-0 210 Jr. Notre Dame Farmington Hills, Mi. Harrison

LB Jackson Taylor 6-1 240 Fr. W. Chester Glenside, Pa. Abington

LB Israel Xavier 6-3 220 So. California Cleveland, Oh. Mayfield

CB Eric Glover-Williams 5-11 187 Sr. S. Rock Canton, Oh. McKinley

CB Carlins Platel 6-2 190 Jr. Assumption Everett, Mass. Everett

CB Aaron Rogers 6-2 192 Sr. Edinboro Burlington, N.j. Burlington Twp.

CB Mike Bell 6-0 180 Sr. Frostburg Baltimore, Md. St. Frances

SAF Sam Athey 5-10 185 Jr. Stonehill Holliston, Mass. Holliston

SAF Carrington Contee 5-10 180 Sr. Tiffin Tracey’s Landing, Md. Southern

SAF Logan Deri 6-1 205 Sr. W. Liberty North Huntingdon, Pa. Norwin

SAF Nick Palmer 5-10 170 Jr. Kutztown Montville, N.J. Bergen Catholic

SAF Pete Thorbahn 6-0 198 Sr. Bentley Norwell, Mass. Xaverian Brothers

SAF Shawn Turber-Ortiz 5-10 190 Jr. Kutztown Northumberland, Pa. Shikellamy

P Seamus Wallace 6-1 205 Sr. Assumption Pawcatuck, Conn. Stonington

P Jordan Walters 6-2 200 Sr. E. Stroudsburg Sciota, Pa. Pleasant Valley

P Justin Watts 6-0 180 Sr. Glenville St. Atlanta, Ga. Ole Miss

RS Michael Allen 5-10 180 Sr. Bloomsburg Oley, Pa. Fleetwood

RS Devin Butler 6-1 202 Jr. Tiffin District Heights, Md. Frederick Douglass

RS Jermaine Wynn 5-9 185 Jr. S. Rock Pittsburgh, Pa. Woodland Hills

COACH OF THE YEAR: Shawn Lutz (Slippery Rock)

OFF. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Roland Rivers III (Slippery Rock)

DEF. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Christopher Jefferson (Findlay)

SP. TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Marvelle Ross (Notre Dame) and Ju’An Williams (New Haven)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ja’Den McKenzie (West Chester)

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.