DCNR Secretary Dunn to Participate in First Day Hike in Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn will be joining hikers on the First Day Hike in Cook Forest.

The event is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1.

The group will meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom located at Cook Forest State Park, 113 River Road, Cooksburg. The program is conducted by Friends of Cook Forest.

Dogs are welcome.

Hikers will trek along the picturesque Tom’s Run Valley on Liggett Trail that winds through lightly traveled old-growth forested wetlands.

“It’s okay if this is your first step in getting fit,” DCNR spokesman Terry Brady said.

The hike is designed so everybody can participate.

“We pick trails that have easy-going terrain. It’s not terribly trying and isn’t straight up and down. The median-skilled hiker should be able to step along with other people and meet some new friends and talk to (the) park’s people.

“These people really know the park. They know what to look for, so you have a guided excursion into a state park.”

The purpose of the hike is threefold, according to Brady.

“It gives people an alternative to more sedentary New Year’s Day activities. It allows residents to become more familiar with options the state parks offer during the winter. And, it also gives residents a chance to talk with park personnel on a more informal basis.”

First Day hikers took their first steps in 2012 as part of an effort to promote healthy lifestyles, as well as remind residents that state parks are open all year.

According to DCNR Secretary Dunn, this is DCNR’s largest offering of hikes to date.

“A total of 45 hikes designed to remind people our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter. They are a great way to make a resolution to enjoy nature and get more exercise.

“Last year, we hosted over 800 participants who hiked almost 1,900 miles throughout Pennsylvania,” Dunn said.

“Whether you’re staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania’s state parks on New Year’s Day!”

To find out more about the hike in Cook Forest or find a hike in another part of the state, visit DCNR website.

