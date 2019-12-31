E. Lorraine McCauley, 96, of Franklin, passed away on December 29, 2019, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Born March 1, 1923, she was the daughter of Esther and John Axel Johnson. She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was a member of the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church. She was also a lifetime member of the Franklin Hospital Auxiliary.

She married William L. (Bill) McCauley on December 15, 1945, who preceded her in death in 2014.

Surviving are two sons, Roger McCauley and his wife Ann of Franklin, and Michael McCauley and his wife Patty of Polk. Also, surviving are three grandchildren, Mary Ann McCauley of Pittsburgh, Ellen Shidemantle and her husband Brian of Pittsburgh, and Joshua McCauley and his wife Jennifer of Franklin; and three great-grandchildren, Madison Marsh, Maxx McCauley, and Adaline Shidemantle. Lorraine is also survived by a brother, Shaylor Johnson of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her brothers John Johnson and Herman Johnson; and sisters Ione Champion, Esther Franklin, Leora Zinz, and Thelma McCoy Marwood.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where the family will be having a private funeral service held at their convenience with Sugar Creek Station chaplain Shawn Johnson officiating.

Interment will be at the Franklin Cemetery.

The family thanks the staff of the Sugar Creek Station for their excellent care.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

