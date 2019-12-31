Featured Local Job: General Manager

Clarion Domino’s is now hiring a General Manager.

Job Responsibilities and Duties

As the General Manager you are responsible for overseeing all business functions of the store. This includes all cost controls, inventory control, cash control and customer relations. You must set the example. You must follow ALL policy and procedures 100% of the time and expect the same from your crew.

In addition: Staffing, Paperwork, Cost Controls, Cash control, Food management, Scheduling, Perfect Image and adherence to standards, Great Customer Service, Attendance & punctuality, Transportation to/from work, Store cleanliness, Marketing, Profitability.

Essential Functions/Skills

Must have the ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide accurately and quickly (may use calculator).

Must be able to make correct monetary change.

Verbal, writing, and telephone skills to take and process orders. Motor coordination between eyes and hands/fingers to rapidly and accurately make precise movements with speed.

Ability to enter orders using a computer keyboard or touch screen.

Navigational skills to read a map, locate addresses within designated delivery area.

Must navigate adverse terrain including multi-story buildings, private homes, and other delivery sites while carrying product.

Exposure To

Varying and sometimes adverse weather conditions when removing trash and performing other outside tasks.

Sudden changes in temperature in work area and while outside.

Exposure to cornmeal dust.

Cramped quarters including walk-in cooler.

Hot surfaces/tools from oven up to 500 degrees or higher.

Varying and sometimes adverse weather conditions when delivering product.

Requirements

Must be at least 18 years old

Pizza experience preferred but not required (we provide on the job training)

Must have valid driver’s license

Reliable transportation to and from work

45-49 hours per week

Benefits

Salary plus bonuses

Health Insurance

Retirement Plan

Paid vacation

Free food

Apply in person at 865 East Main St, Clarion, PA 16214 or submit resume to glights7779@gmail.com

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.