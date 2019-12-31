Hearing Set for Clarion Man Charged with Striking Woman, Threatening to Kill Her

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been scheduled for a Clarion man who allegedly struck a woman in the head and threatened to kill her.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Brian Anthony Williams is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Monroe Township residence earlier this month.

Details of the case:

On Thursday, December 19, Trooper McGinnis, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched for a report of a known female victim being struck by a male at a residence in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Trooper McGinnis responded to the scene and met with the victim who reported that Brian Anthony Williams had struck her on the left side of her head, leaving a “goosebump” near the crown of her head, the complaint states.

The victim also reported that before leaving, Williams said: “F*** you, fat b****, I’m going to come back with a gun and kill you,” according to the complaint.

Williams was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 12:03 a.m. on Friday, December 20.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.