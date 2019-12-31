Keystone, C-L Boys’ Basketball Earn State Rankings

SUNBURY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Three District 9 teams – two in Class 1A and one in Class 2A – are ranked in the Sunbury Daily Item Pennsylvania boys’ basketball rankings.

(Photo of Keystone head coach Greg Heath. Photo by Mike Schnelle)

Elk County Catholic is the highest-ranked team checking in at No. 2 in Class 1A behind Vincentian Academy out of the WPIAL. Clarion-Limestone is also ranked in Class 1A coming in at No. 8.

Keystone is the lone Class 2A ranked entering in at No. 8.

A few teams from District 9 are in the “others to watch” in both Class 1A and Class 2A.

In Class 1A “others to watch” are A-C Valley, Cameron County, Johnsonburg and North Clarion.

Coudersport and Ridgway check into the “others to watch” in Class 2A.

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(through games of Dec. 29) (OW-Others to watch/NR-Not rated)

CLASS 6A

No. School Rec Prev

1. Roman Catholic (12) 4-2 1

2. Coatesville (1) 5-1 2

3. Kennedy Catholic (10) 5-1 4

4. Methacton (1) 8-1 6

5. Cheltenham (1) 7-1 5

6. McDowell (10) 8-1 8

7. Easton (11) 7-1 9

8. Fox Chapel (7) 9-0 10

9. Simon Gratz (12) 8-1 OW

10. Lower Merion (1) 6-1 OW

Checked in: No. 9 Simon Gratz and No. 10 Lower Merion.

Checked out: No. 3 Butler and No. 7 Wilson.

Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 6-2; Bensalem (1) 8-1; Bethel Park (7) 6-4; Boyertown (1) 8-2; Butler (7) 5-4; Cedar Crest (3) 10-0; Central Bucks South (1) 7-2; Central Catholic (7) 6-3; Central York (3) 6-2; Chester (1) 4-2; Cumberland Valley (3) 7-0; East Stroudsburg South (11) 8-1; Exeter (3) 7-1; Garnet Valley (1) 7-1; George Washington (12) 7-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 7-1; Harrisburg (3) 2-1; Haverford (1) 6-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 6-3; Norristown (1) 5-2; Parkland (11) 6-2; Penn-Trafford (7) 7-2; Pennridge (1) 7-1; Pine-Richland (7) 7-2; Reading (3) 6-3; Souderton (1) 7-2; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 6-2; Upper St. Clair (7) 9-1; William Allen (11) 6-2; Wilson (3) 7-1.

CLASS 5A

No. School Rec Prev

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 4-3 1

2. West Chester East (1) 7-1 2

3. Milton Hershey (3) 5-0 3

4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 7-0 5

5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 7-3 6

6. Martin Luther King (12) 8-1 OW

7. Penn Hills (7) 5-2 4

8. Mars (7) 6-2 7

9. Southern Lehigh (11) 6-1 9

10. Radnor (1) 8-0 10

Checked in: No. 6 Martin Luther King.

Checked out: No. 8 Northeastern.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 4-4; Bayard Rustin (1) 6-2; Blue Mountain (11) 8-0; Cathedral Prep (10) 5-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 8-0; Chartiers Valley (7) 6-2; Crestwood (2) 5-1; Dallas (2) 6-1; Elizabethtown (3) 7-3; Gettysburg (3) 8-0; Hollidaysburg (6) 7-2; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 8-2; Johnstown (6) 5-0; Meadville (10) 8-1; Muhlenberg (3) 6-0; New Oxford (3) 7-2; Northeastern (3) 7-2; Northern York (3) 6-2; Penncrest (1) 8-1; Pottsville (11) 4-3; Shaler (7) 6-3; Shippensburg (3) 7-1; Trinity (7) 7-2; Upper Moreland (1) 6-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 8-0; West Scranton (2) 7-1; York (3) 6-2.

CLASS 4A

No. School Rec Prev

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 4-4 1

2. Archbishop Carroll (12) 7-0 2

3. Highlands (7) 8-1 3

4. Hickory (10) 6-3 4

5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 6-2 5

6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 6-1 6

7. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 7-1 7

8. Tyrone (6) 8-0 9

9. Uniontown (7) 6-1 OW

10. Scranton Prep (2) 6-2 10

Checked in: No. 9 Uniontown.

Checked out: No. 8 New Castle.

Others to watch: Bedford (5) 6-1; Belle Vernon (7) 7-3; Central Martinsburg (6) 5-2; Danville (4) 6-1; Elco (3) 6-2; Huntingdon (6) 5-1; Knoch (7) 6-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 7-1; Montoursville (4) 4-0; New Castle (7) 5-3; Overbrook (12) 3-4; Pope John Paul II (1) 7-3; Quaker Valley (7) 5-1; Ringgold (7) 6-2; Shamokin (4) 7-1; Titusville (10) 7-1; Tunkhannock (2) 6-2; Valley View (2) 7-2; Western Wayne (2) 5-3.

CLASS 3A

No. School Rec Prev

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 7-2 1

2. Trinity (3) 8-0 3

3. Bishop McDevitt (12) 3-4 4

4. Lincoln Park (7) 7-2 2

5. North Catholic (7) 7-2 5

6. Loyalsock (4) 7-0 7

7. West Catholic (12) 4-3 6

8. Wyoming Seminary (2) 5-2 9

9. Fairview (10) 7-1 OW

10. Camp Hill (3) 5-2 10

Checked in: No. 9 Fairview.

Checked out: No. 8 Washington.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 4-3; Beaver Falls (7) 7-3; Carlynton (7) 7-2; Central Columbia (4) 7-1; Devon Prep (12) 4-0; Dunmore (2) 3-5; Franklin (10) 9-0; High School of the Future (12) 4-6; Holy Redeemer (2) 2-4; Hughesville (4) 7-1; Lakeland (2) 6-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 8-2; McGuffey (7) 9-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 6-3; Mount Carmel (4) 7-3; Richland (6) 3-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 8-1; Sharon (10) 5-3; South Allegheny (7) 8-1; Washington (7) 5-2; West Shamokin (6) 8-1; Westmont Hilltop (6) 7-0.

CLASS 2A

No. School Rec Prev

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 7-1 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 8-0 2

3. Executive Education (11) 6-2 3

4. Constitution (12) 3-5 4

5. Holy Cross (2) 7-1 5

6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 4-1 6

7. Steelton-Highspire (3) 4-4 7

8. Keystone (9) 6-1 8

9. Shenango (7) 9-2 9

10. Farrell (10) 2-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Apollo-Ridge (7) 7-2; Bloomsburg (4) 6-2; Brentwood (7) 8-0; Conemaugh Twp (5) 7-2; Coudersport (9) 4-2; Delco Christian (1) 5-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 6-3; Laurel (7) 7-3; Marian Catholic (11) 6-0; North Star (5) 6-1; Portage (6) 7-0; Ridgway (9) 6-1; Schuylkill Haven (11) 7-1; Springdale (7) 9-0; West Branch (6) 5-1; Williams Valley (11) 6-2; Wyalusing Valley (4) 8-1.

CLASS 1A

No. School Rec Prev

1. Vincentian (7) 4-2 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 8-0 2

3. Shade (5) 8-0 3

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 3-2 4

5. Cornell (7) 5-2 5

6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 5-0 6

7. St. John Neumann (4) 5-1 8

8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 7-1 7

9. The Christian Academy (1) 7-2 9

10. Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-6 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 5-2; Bishop Canevin (7) 7-2; Cameron County (9) 3-1; Chester Charter (1) 6-2; Eden Christian (7) 7-1; Halifax (3) 6-1; Imani Christian (7) 5-4; Johnsonburg (9) 5-4; Leechburg (7) 6-3; Lititz Christian (3) 7-0; Mount Calvary (3) 5-2; Nativity (11) 5-3; Nazareth Prep (7) 5-5; North Clarion (9) 6-2; North Penn-Liberty (4) 7-1; Saltsburg (6) 6-3; Sullivan County (4) 7-2; Union Area (7) 5-2; Williamsburg (6) 4-2.

