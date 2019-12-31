Local Man Charged with Possession of Precursors for Making Meth Faces Hearing Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been scheduled for next week for a local man accused of possession of precursors for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Matthew Aaron Haefner, of Parker, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

He faces the following charges:

– Possessing Phenylpropanolamine, etc., or a Precursor Substance with Intent to Unlawfully Manufacture, Felony

– Knowingly Possessing Ephedrine, Misdemeanor (six counts)

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an investigation into the purchase of precursors for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:22 p.m. on November 5, Matthew Aaron Haefner went to the Clarion Walmart in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and concealed a package of lithium batteries, valued at $7.47, on his person. Then, around 2:32 p.m., Haefner allegedly purchased a prepaid phone card and a package of Sudafed containing 2.4 grams of pseudoephedrine before leaving the store, without paying for the batteries.

The complaint notes that lithium and Sudafed are precursors for manufacturing methamphetamine. Haefner has allegedly made 187 purchases of ephedrine since June of 2013, totaling 477.36 grams. He has been blocked from purchasing ephedrine 91 times since June 2013, totaling an additional 257.52 grams of attempted purchases.

According to the complaint, Haefner was also arrested for DUIs by the Butler-based State Police on August 30, 2018, and November 18, 2018, and was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine in both cases.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 3:15 p.m. on November 19.

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

