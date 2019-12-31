Local Potter Connects with Community Through Her Unique Craft

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Tucked away just off Route 66, Pine Springs Pottery is a hidden gem of Clarion County.

Owner Marie Lewis, who has lived in the Limestone area since she was 13, says her passion for pottery began about 25 years ago, while she was attending Clarion University.

“I had a couple of classes as an undergrad at Clarion, as electives. I wasn’t an art major, but later, I kept going back and taking continuing education classes, over and over,” Lewis told exploreClarion.com.

Pottery grew into a hobby for Lewis, and when her first pottery professor, Bill Grosech, sadly passed away, his wife decided to sell some of his equipment.

“I went to see her, and she was so welcoming and encouraging. I have really been so blessed with encouraging people along the way.”

In the end, her late professor’s wife sold her not only his wheel, but also bricks to build a kiln, and asked only for what Lewis could afford at the time, which was less than their value.

“She just made me promise I would use them.”

It was a promise Lewis kept.

Pottery became her main hobby for 25 years. It was later, when she hit the “empty nest” phase of her life, that it became something more. She made pottery her vocation, full-time, for the last six years.

According to Lewis, the process she uses is “pretty old school.”

“I use a stoneware type of clay that is really strong when finished,” she explained.

The products she creates, which include everything from plates and bowls to more specialty pieces, are dishwasher, microwave, and even oven safe.

“I make all kind of items you would use in your kitchen or dining room, everything from coffee cups to casserole bakers.”

Another aspect that makes her products unique is that she uses neutral glaze and then hand paints designs on top of the glaze. Her designs are all original, hand painted with no templates. She offers a wide variety of designs, which can also be customized.

“I enjoy customizing to someone’s taste and decor and kind of making it there own.”

She noted that while she does have multiple designs that she repeats, since every piece in every batch is hand painted, each piece will vary a little.

While being located off the beaten path in Limestone Township has its challenges, it also offers her unique advantages.

“Being halfway between Clarion and New Bethlehem, I feel like I get to be a part of both business communities,” she noted.

Lewis has developed her customer base in a slightly different way by offering special private demonstration parties, most often “ladies-night” events, where people can see her process first-hand and ask questions about the different steps.

“It’s really helped me to grow the business, and I’ve met some really sweet people who have become customers for life.

“That connection to the people using what I make is really special.”

To view more of Lewis’ work, visit her website pinespringpottery.com.

