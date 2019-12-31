Officials Say Investigation into Teens Who Abused Injured Deer Nearly Complete

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State officials say the investigation into a video of two Brookville teenagers allegedly shown abusing an injured deer is nearly complete.

According to KDKA News, a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden recently stated the investigation is nearly finished, and they anticipating having a meeting with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett “after the New Year’s Day holiday.”

The last public comment from the Pennsylvania Game Commission came in the form of an update to their website two weeks ago, asking for understanding for the time it takes to do a proper investigation.

“State game wardens are still diligently working with local law enforcement officials and the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a thorough and proper investigation, including reviewing all potential evidence associated with the case,” the statement said.

“Due to the legal process, the Pennsylvania Game Commission cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this time; however, please know that we do acknowledge the tremendous following that is surrounding the investigation and the case itself.

“As we have stated in previous comments, we believe the actions shown in the video are reprehensible and do not represent ethical hunting practices.

“We continue to ask for your understanding and patience when it comes to information involving this matter. We will share updates with the public as they become available.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s investigation was initiated in early December, after the now-notorious video of two young men, reportedly from Brookville, kicking and abusing a deer that had just been shot, surfaced on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Due to the graphic nature of the video, it will not be published on Explore.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: It is the policy of Explore Your Town, Inc. to not release the names of criminal suspects until they have been officially identified by the proper authorities.

