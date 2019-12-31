 

Punxsutawney’ Graduate Young Wins 157-Pound Title at Midlands Championships

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Kaleb Young IowaCHICAGO (D9Sports) – Kaleb Young of Iowa, a Punxsutawney graduate, won the 157-pound title at the prestigious Midlands Championships Monday.

(Photo courtesy of Iowa Athletics)

Young got a takedown with 13 seconds left in sudden victory to secure a 5-3 win over Army’s Markus Hartman in the finals.

Watch Young get his winning takedown.

After a scoreless first period, Young took a 2-0 with a reversal after starting in the bottom position before Hartman got a late escape to make it 2-1 heading to the third.

Starting on the bottom in the third, Hartman got a reversal to go up 3-2 before Young escaped to tie the bout at three and force overtime.

Young advanced to the finals with a pun of Purdue’s Kendall Coleman at 7:57 of their semifinal match.

Watch Young get the win over Coleman.

Iowa won the team championship with a tournament-record 196.5 points.

See complete results from Midlands here.

Watch Young talk about winning the title.


