Punxsutawney’ Graduate Young Wins 157-Pound Title at Midlands Championships

CHICAGO (D9Sports) – Kaleb Young of Iowa, a Punxsutawney graduate, won the 157-pound title at the prestigious Midlands Championships Monday.

(Photo courtesy of Iowa Athletics)

Young got a takedown with 13 seconds left in sudden victory to secure a 5-3 win over Army’s Markus Hartman in the finals.

Kaleb Young is quick – he finishes the job in no time. The 157-pounder takes the title home at #Midlands57@Hawks_Wrestling | @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/f4nl3AANSM — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) December 31, 2019

After a scoreless first period, Young took a 2-0 with a reversal after starting in the bottom position before Hartman got a late escape to make it 2-1 heading to the third.

Starting on the bottom in the third, Hartman got a reversal to go up 3-2 before Young escaped to tie the bout at three and force overtime.

Young advanced to the finals with a pun of Purdue’s Kendall Coleman at 7:57 of their semifinal match.

#8 Kaleb Young wins this wild scramble and pins #5 Kendall Coleman to punch his spot into the Midlands Finals. pic.twitter.com/qyfnayVQ8m — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) December 30, 2019

Iowa won the team championship with a tournament-record 196.5 points.

See complete results from Midlands here.

Kaleb Young won his Midlands semifinals and finals matches with late scores in dramatic fashion. It was a little…bananas. pic.twitter.com/QlBgx6cU5Q — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) December 31, 2019

